Bharat Biotech reduces price of Covaxin for states to Rs 400 per dose

Hyderbad-based Bharat Biotech on Thursday reduced price of its vaccine Covaxin for states to Rs 400 per dose from Rs 600.

The move comes a day after Pune-based Serum Institute of India reduced Covishield's price for states to Rs 300 per dose.

Serum Institute of India (SII) -- the maker of the most used COVID-19 vaccine in the country -- on Wednesday announced a cut in price of the jab it plans to sell to states to Rs 300 per dose from the earlier Rs 400. This follows widespread criticism of its pricing policy as it has sold the initial doses of Covishield to the central government at Rs 150 per dose. SII's CEO Adar Poonawalla took to Twitter to announce the "philanthropic" gesture. "As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of @SerumInstIndia, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives," he said.