Bharat Biotech says regulatory steps taken for Brazil vaccine contract

Bharat Biotech said it followed a "step-by-step" approach for the regulatory approval and supply contract of its Covid vaccine in Brazil, and it has not received advance payments

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Bharat Biotech, Covaxin
Photo: Shutterstock

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday it followed a "step-by-step" approach for the regulatory approval and supply contract of its COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil, and that it has not received advance payments from the Brazilian health ministry.

Brazil's health minister said on Tuesday the country will suspend its $324 million contract for 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech's vaccine after whistleblowers went public with alleged irregularities in the deal.

 

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

First Published: Wed, June 30 2021. 12:14 IST

