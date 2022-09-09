Bhumi Pujan performed at Konark Sun Temple to clear sand from 'garbhagriha'

-
ALSO READ
Govt project work may have caused damage to Puri temple, says ASI
ED grills ex-Punjab CM Channi for over six hours in money laundering case
What's it like to be on Venus or Pluto? Sand dunes give some clues
Har Ghar Tiranga: Tricolour to fly atop temples in Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura
Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes after being suspended due to flash floods
-
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Thursday performed Bhumi Pujan (ground breaking ceremony) rituals to remove sand from the 'garbhagriha' (sanctum sanatorium) of the Sun temple in Odisha's Konark.
After doing proper study, detailed documentation and holding discussions with various experts and engineers for the last two years, a safe system has been prepared to remove sand from the temple so that people can enter into the 13th century shrine, said Arun Mallick, superintendent of ASI.
"Keeping in view the direction of the Orissa High Court and assurance of the Union minister to Parliament, we have initiated the process today," he said.
After penetrating into the sanctum sanatorium by dragging a hole, the inside condition of the temple will be examined and accordingly, the sand will be removed through an automatic mechanical working platform, informed the ASI official.
A reputed private construction company will provide technical support for the work while ASI officials will be deployed for the removal of sand, he added.
The ASI aims to remove the sand in three years in a scientific way by using latest technology.
The decision to remove the sand was taken at a national conference organised by ASI at Konark in 2020. Several experts from around the world participated in the conference and suggested the removal of sand from the 'Jagmohanm' of the Sun Temple to further strengthen the structure.
Experts believe that the removal of sand will increase the lifespan of the temple by several hundred years.
Built by King Narasimhadeva I of the Eastern Ganga dynasty, the 13th century late-style Kalingan temple forms part of the golden triangle of Odisha, along with Puri and Bhubaneswar, and attracts tourists, pilgrims, and history and art lovers.
The sand was filled inside the Jagmohan of the temple during British time in 1903 to protect and conserve the Sun Temple.
--IANS
bbm/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 07:53 IST