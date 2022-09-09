Wild elephant killed after being hit by goods train in Assam's Hojai

-
ALSO READ
Assam CM visits flood-affected areas of Hojai district, assesses damage
CBI failure to trace Tagore's stolen Nobel medal insult to Bengal: Mamata
Congress MP gives adjournment notice on unemployment in Lok Sabha
PM pays tributes to Tagore, Gokhale, Maharana Pratap on birth anniversaries
SSKM Hospital has become resort for scam-tainted TMC leaders: BJP
-
A wild elephant was killed after being hit by a goods train in Assam's Hojai district on Thursday evening.
According to an official, the incident took place when the elephant tried to cross the railway track.
Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NF Railway told ANI that, the incident took place near Hawaipur in Hojai district at around 6.20 pm on Thursday when the elephant tried to cross the railway track.
"The elephant was hit by a cement-laden goods train. After getting dashed, the elephant fell down on the track," the NF Railway CPRO said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 07:09 IST