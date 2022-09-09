JUST IN
Business Standard

Wild elephant killed after being hit by goods train in Assam's Hojai

A wild elephant was killed after being hit by a goods train in Assam's Hojai district on Thursday evening.

Topics
Assam | wildlife | elephant

ANI  General News 

A wild elephant was killed after being hit by a goods train in Assam's Hojai district on Thursday evening.

According to an official, the incident took place when the elephant tried to cross the railway track.

Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NF Railway told ANI that, the incident took place near Hawaipur in Hojai district at around 6.20 pm on Thursday when the elephant tried to cross the railway track.

"The elephant was hit by a cement-laden goods train. After getting dashed, the elephant fell down on the track," the NF Railway CPRO said.

First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 07:09 IST

