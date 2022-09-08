JUST IN
PM Modi to inaugurate World Dairy Summit on September 12 in Noida
Adieu to colonial seat of power: What Central Vista will look like
SC asks Centre to frame policy on employment for transgender persons
Confidence index: Hyderabad students top; Delhi kids come 2nd, finds study
PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Path, says 'Kingsway is history now'
Current infra failure a warning, may impact Brand Bengaluru in future
India ranks 132nd out of 191 in UNDP's human development index
Amit Shah urges states to work together for development of cooperatives
Cinemas rest on Ranbir-Alia starrer Brahmastra to tip scales for Bollywood
Delhi to become city of lakes, will act as tourist spots: CM Kejriwal
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Traffic snarls hit central Delhi as Modi inaugurates 'Kartavya Path'
Business Standard

Queen Elizabeth II stalwart of our times, personified dignity: PM Modi

'I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding,' says PM Modi

Topics
Queen Elizabeth II | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi, Elizabeth II

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid heartfelt tributes to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, saying she was a stalwart who provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people.

She personified dignity and decency in public life, Modi said, recalling his "memorable" meetings with the Queen in 2015 and 2018.

"I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," the prime minister said.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour," he said.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Queen Elizabeth II

First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 23:46 IST

`
.