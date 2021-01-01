Biden inauguration eve to feature memorial ceremony for Covid-19 victims

-
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris suspends travel after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
PM Modi speaks to Joe Biden; discusses Covid-19 pandemic, climate change
Biden to let health experts decide who will get a COVID-19 vaccine first
Biden to appoint Covid-19 pandemic response head: Incoming chief of staff
Anthony Fauci shares Biden's concern that Covid-19 pandemic may get worse
-
A lighting ceremony commemorating the American lives lost to COVID-19 will be organised on the eve of the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Churches across the country are also being asked to ring bells in the honour of the departed souls, the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) said on Thursday.
Biden, 78, would be sworn in as the president on January 20 at the US Capitol overlooking the majestic national mall. He would succeed Donald Trump, 74, as the 46th US president.
Because of coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 344,000 and infected nearly 20 million people in the US, the inauguration is going to be a low key affair this year, Biden and his team had earlier announced.
On Thursday, the PIC announced that it will host a memorial on January 19 at 5:30 pm to remember and honour the lives lost to COVID-19 in cities and towns across the country.
The ceremony will feature a lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington. It will be the "first-ever lighting around the Reflecting Pool to memorialise American lives lost", the PIC said.
It is also inviting cities and towns around the country to join Washington in illuminating buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 pm in "a national moment of unity and remembrance".
The inauguration of Biden and Harris "represents the beginning of a new national journey. However, in the midst of a pandemic -- when so many Americans are grieving the loss of family, friends, and neighbours -- it is important that we honour those who have died, reflect on what has been one of the more challenging periods in the nation's history, and renew our commitment to coming together to end the pandemic and rebuild our nation, said PIC Communications Director Pili Tobar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU