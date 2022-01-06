Bihar approves ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to kin of those who died due to Covid

Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the state has seen as many as 12096 fatalities due to COVID-19 till Wednesday.

reported 1659 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. At present, has a total of 3697 active CCOVID cases, with a 97.84 per cent recovery rate.

