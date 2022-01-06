Bihar approves ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to kin of those who died due to Covid

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai rains: PMO announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for kin killed in mishaps
Govt moves SC seeking time extension for framing guidelines for ex-gratia
SC verdict on Oct 4 over govt's stand on ex-gratia for kin of Covid victims
Goa CM distributes ex-gratia to kin of people succumbed due to Covid-19
Chopper crash: MP CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 1 cr to Jitendra Kumar's kin
-
Bihar Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the state has seen as many as 12096 fatalities due to COVID-19 till Wednesday.
Bihar reported 1659 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. At present, Bihar has a total of 3697 active CCOVID cases, with a 97.84 per cent recovery rate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU