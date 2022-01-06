Leaves of all Delhi govt officers, staff cancelled amid rise in Covid cases

-
The Delhi government has canceled the leave of all its officers, officials and staff, and directed them not to take any leaves in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital and due to the need of enough manpower to handle the situation.
"Delhi government directs to cancel all leaves granted, except medical leave, to all officers, officials, and staffs in all departments of State government and further directed no leave except medical leave shall be granted, nor allowed to leave the station, until further orders," a statement issued by the Delhi government read.
The COVID-19 cases in Delhi continued to see a rising trend as the national capital reported over 10,000 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 11.88 per cent.
According to the bulletin issued by the state health department, Delhi has reported 10,665 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. There are 23,307 active cases of COVID-19 in the city. The total count of cases is now gone up to 14,74,366.
With eight COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the death tally has gone up to 25,121.
Meanwhile, 2,239 people recovered from the infection. With this, the total number of recoveries in the capital city now stands at 14,25,938.
