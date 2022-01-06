Delhi sees 94% rise in Covid cases at 10,665, infection rate nears 12%

on Wednesday reported 10,665 fresh Covid cases, a rise of 94.58 per cent from the day before. This is the highest single-day rise after May 12 when the tally was 13,287.

Also eight Covid deaths have been reported in last 24 hrs, which is highest since June 26 when nine deaths were reported.

The new cases and fatalities have pushed the tally to 14,74,366 and the toll to 25,121.

Meanwhile, the Covid infection rate in the city has climbed at 11.88 per cent, highest in last seven months. According to the Health department, the city had recorded 12.4 per cent positivity rate on May 14.

The number of active Covid cases have jumped at 23,307, the highest since May 24 when had recorded 23,409 active Covid cases.

With a 96.71 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi has gone up to 1.58 per cent and the death rate continues at 1.70 per cent.

With 2,239 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 14,25,938. A total of 11,551 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 3,908.

Meanwhile, a total of 89,742 new tests -- 72,145 RT-PCR and 17,597 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,30,87,913.

Out of 1,98,213 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 1,08,147 were first doses and 90,067 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,68,56,045 according to the health bulletin.

--IANS

avr/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)