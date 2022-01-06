Maharashtra: 60 employees of BEST test positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
Tripura civic body elections begin amid accusations of violence
Consumer durables industry: Double digit growth hopes brighten 2022 horizon
Counting of votes underway for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls
Road safety: Experts begin trials for 'Safe School Zones' in 5 cities
Mercedes, BMW, IBM, Panasonic to skip in-person events at CES 2022
-
As many as 60 employees of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) including bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19, BEST PRO informed on Wednesday.
"60 employees of BEST including bus drivers test positive for COVID-19," BEST PRO said.
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 15,166 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 61,923 in the city, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.
With this, the city's COVID-19 case tally jumped to 8,33,628, while the death toll increased to 16,384, said the BMC in a bulletin.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU