Bihar Budget session to commence on Friday, to conclude on March 24

The stage is set for an over-a-
month-long session of the state legislature in Bihar, commencing on Friday during which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's new deputy Tarkishore Prasad will present his maiden budget.
Prasad, who has replaced Sushil Kumar Modi and, similarly, holds the finance portfolio, will be keenly watched when he tables the state economic survey immediately after the governor's customary address to the joint session.
The budget will be tabled on Monday. The treasury benches shall be bracing for a stormy session with the opposition, which snaps at the ruling coalition's heels in numerical strength, having issues ranging from law and order to rising oil prices and farmers' agitation in its arsenal to attack the government.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who leads the five-party Grand Alliance, dropped hints to the effect when he was approached by journalists with questions about the opposition's strategy during the session, which would conclude on March 24.
Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha convened an all- party meeting where he solicited the cooperation of all members for the smooth running of the House.
