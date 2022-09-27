JUST IN
Bihar cabinet approves proposal for creating 7,800 new govt posts
800k viewers tuned into India's first live-streaming of SC proceedings
Ankita Bhandari murder case: Accused Pulkit Arya's family absconding
Sebi moves Supreme Court against NDTV over SAT order
Registration of IMEI number of all phones must before sale from next year
FM asks taxmen to focus on faster processing of ITRs, grievance redressal
Delhi liquor scam: CBI makes first arrest, nabs businessman Vijay Nair
Delhi logs 73 new Covid-19 infections, active case count stand at 386
Entire nation to be 5G enabled by 2023, says Dharmendra Pradhan
YouTuber arrested for meme on Mamata, search on for 7 more content creators
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
800k viewers tuned into India's first live-streaming of SC proceedings
Business Standard

Bihar cabinet approves proposal for creating 7,800 new govt posts

The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved proposals for creating around 7,800 new posts in different departments of the state government, officials said

Topics
Bihar | Bihar government

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks to media persons after a meeting with senior leaders, in Patna, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (PTI Photo

The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved proposals for creating around 7,800 new posts in different departments of the state government, officials said.

Among these are 7,595 additional posts of 'surveyors' and 'amins' in the Revenue and Land Reforms Department. Besides, 200 additional posts for two prisions in Arwal district, and Paliganj sub-division in Patna district, and 27 posts in the Art and Culture Department will be created, they said.

The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved the proposals at a meeting, they added.

Last week, the state cabinet approved proposals for creating around 8,000 new posts in different government medical colleges and hospitals of the state.

In his Independence Day speech, the chief minister had announced that his government would provide jobs to 20 lakhs youths, and half of them will get jobs in the government sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bihar

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 22:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU