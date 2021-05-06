Bihar govt fixes AC and non-AC ambulance charges for Covid patients

-
ALSO READ
Bihar Election result LIVE: Victory of development works , says PM Modi
Bihar 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Puja Kumari tops
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 out on biharboard.ac.in: Direct download link
Bihar election result 2020: Know date, time, exit poll prediction and more
Exit Polls 2020 LIVE updates: Setback for Nitish, Tejashwi-era in Bihar?
-
In wake of surge in COVID-19 cases, the Bihar government has fixed the rates of both AC and non-AC ambulances in the state.
As per the order from the state Health and Transport department, not more than Rs 1,500 can be charged for a small non-AC vehicle upto 50km (including both sides), and for bigger vehicles with AC, it is Rs 2,500 maximum.
"Rates will vary depending on the category of vehicle," it added.
The country is currently witnessing a devastating wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 3,82,315 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country on Wednesday, taking the total active cases to 34,87,229.
Bihar currently has 11,0431 active cases. As many as 4,10,484 recoveries and 2,926 deaths have been reported from the state so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU