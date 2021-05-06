Himachal Pradesh under 10-day 'corona curfew' as infections surge

-
ALSO READ
Nearly 68% Delhi residents want curfew to continue amid Covid surge: Survey
HC asks Himachal to share details of steps taken for Covid-19 management
Night curfew in four Himachal districts till May 10 to contain virus spread
Madhya Pradesh govt extends Corona curfew in Bhopal till May 10
Curfew in Uttar Pradesh extended till May 10 amid surge in Covid-19 cases
-
The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday announced a 10-day curfew across the state in light of the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases.
The curfew will remain in place from 6 am of May 7 to 6 am of May 17. All offices, except those of essential services, will remain closed.
"There shall be a 'corona curfew' from 6 am of 7th May 2021 to 6 am of 17th May 2021. The curfew is primarily aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 disease," the state government said.
Entry to the state will be restricted and no one from outside will be permitted to enter without a negative RT-PCR report.
Additionally, the state also canceled the Class 10 exams and said that all students would be promoted.
The country is currently witnessing a devastating wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 3,82,315 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country, taking the total active cases to 34,87,229.
As many as 3,842 fresh COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, the state health department informed. The total active cases in the state now stand at 25,902.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU