Maharashtra reports 2,069 Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths; 3,616 patients recover

Maharashtra reported 2,069 new coronavirus cases and 43 fatalities on Tuesday, a health department official said here.
It took the state's infection tally to 65,81,677 and death toll to 1,39,621, he added.
As many as 3,616 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the count of recovered cases to 64,07,936.
Maharashtra now has 30,525 active cases.
There are 2,31,099 people in home quarantine and another 1,131 in institutional quarantine.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.36 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.
The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state so far rose to 6,04,20,515 after 1,16,775 samples were examined since Monday evening.
Among districts, Mumbai reported the highest number of new infections at 418 besides two deaths, which took the state capital's caseload to 7,49,459 and death toll to 16,164.
Among eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 758 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 668 in the Pune region.
The Nashik region reported 375 new cases, Kolhapur 145, Latur 73, Aurangabad 38 and Akola and Nagpur regions six new cases each.
Of 43 new fatalities, the highest 21 were reported from the Pune region, followed by eight fatalities from the Nashik region.
The Mumbai region reported four deaths, Kolhapur seven, Latur two and Akola region one death.
Aurangabad and Nagpur regions reported zero fatalities.
Pune city reported 121 new infections and two fatalities.
Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,81,677; New cases 2,069; Total deaths 1,39,621; Recoveries 64,07,936; Active cases 30,525, Total tests 6,04,20,515.
