Coronavirus LIVE: India records 44,558 new cases as fear of 3rd wave looms

Coronavirus LIVE updates: As fear of third-wave looms over India, Kerala records 30,007 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra reported 5,108 cases. Stay tuned for corona updates
Health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India recorded a spike of 44,558 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours out of which, over 31,000 were from Kerala. The country also witnessed 493 deaths, taking the death toll to 436,889. So far, India has recorded 332,602,325 corona cases in total. Delhi reported 45 Covid-19 cases and one fatality. Kerala recorded 30,007 new Covid-19 cases. With 162 new fatalities, the death toll mounted to 20,134. Test positivity rate recorded at 18.03 per cent.
The fear of third wave looms large as Kerala reported over 30,000 fresh cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday and even Delhi and Mumbai saw slight surge in daily cases.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that, if and when the third wave hits, it is estimated that around 6 million people will be affected.
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 215,428,545 confirmed cases and 4,487,286 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 39,337,794 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.
