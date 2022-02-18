Bird flu scare in Maharashtra, 100 chickens found dead in poultry farm

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: 230 new coronavirus cases in Thane, 2 more deaths
Maharashtra: 493 new Covid-19 cases in Thane; over 100% jump in one day
Maha district's New Year gift for transgenders - Rs 12K annual assistance
Maharashtra: Thane records 241 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths
Maharashtra: 298 new coronavirus cases in Thane, 2 more deaths
-
As many as 100 chickens were found dead at a poultry farm in Vehloli village of Shahapur tehsil in Thane district, said Thane District Magistrate and Collector Rajesh J Narvekar on Friday.
Considering the bird flu threat, the samples have been sent to a lab in Pune.
He further said that around 25,000 birds falling in a kilometre radius of the affected poultry farm will be killed within the next few days.
The district animal husbandry department has been ordered to take measures to control the infection.
Avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, is an infectious viral disease of birds (especially wild water fowl such as ducks and geese). Wild birds can carry the virus without showing symptoms of it and transmit it to poultry through their feathers or feces.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU