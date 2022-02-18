Madhya Pradesh CM distributes crop-damage relief amount to farmers

-
ALSO READ
Habibganj railway station renamed after Gond queen Rani Kamlapati: MP CM
EAM speaks to German counterpart on evacuation challenges in Afghanistan
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar
Corp affairs ministry grants companies two months extension to hold AGMs
Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting opportunity to review progress: Jaishankar
-
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday distributed crop-damage relief amount of Rs 202.90 crore to more than 1.46 lakh farmers of the state.
Addressing the people of the state virtually, the Chief Minister said, "To ensure that food is available to all, the government is giving 10 kilograms of food grains to the poor at Rs 1 per kilogram. But everyone is getting this food because of the hard work of the farmers. I bow to farmers."
The Chief Minister mentioned that the state government stands with farmers in the state.
"In the last 22 months, we have worked to put more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the accounts of farmers. My farmer brothers and sisters, our government stands with you in every crisis," he said.
The Chief Minister added, "A total of Rs 7,669 crore of crop insurance is to be deposited in the account of farmers, out of which Rs 5,660 crore has been deposited so far. The balance amount will also be deposited in the accounts of the farmers soon.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU