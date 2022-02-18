Madhya Pradesh CM distributes crop-damage relief amount to farmers

Chief Minister on Thursday distributed crop-damage relief amount of Rs 202.90 crore to more than 1.46 lakh of the state.

Addressing the people of the state virtually, the Chief Minister said, "To ensure that food is available to all, the government is giving 10 kilograms of food grains to the poor at Rs 1 per kilogram. But everyone is getting this food because of the hard work of the I bow to "

The Chief Minister mentioned that the state government stands with farmers in the state.

"In the last 22 months, we have worked to put more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the accounts of farmers. My farmer brothers and sisters, our government stands with you in every crisis," he said.

The Chief Minister added, "A total of Rs 7,669 crore of crop insurance is to be deposited in the account of farmers, out of which Rs 5,660 crore has been deposited so far. The balance amount will also be deposited in the accounts of the farmers soon.

