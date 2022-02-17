Vistara's Amritsar-bound flight makes emergency landing after snag

-
An Amritsar-bound Vistara flight had to make an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport, after it developed a technical snag on Thursday morning.
There were 146 passengers onboard the flight when it took off from IGI for Amritsar. The emergency was sounded at runway number 28 of terminal number 2.
Soon after it took off, the pilot detected the snag and immediately contacted the Airport authority.
An emergency alarm was sounded and agencies such as police and fire brigade were pressed into service.
A senior police official said that they got the call regarding the emergency landing at 10.15 a.m.
No one was hurt in the incident, he added.
According to the fire department, they got a call and six fire engines were rushed to the IGI.
Details are awaited.
