BJP govt gives 'inflation' as new year gift to people: Cong leader Sapra

Bharatiya Janata Party has given 'inflation' as a new year gift to the people of the country, Congress leader Charanjit Singh Sapra said on Sunday.
Addressing the media persons on Sunday, he said, "BJP government gave inflation as a new year gift to the public. Every day, things are becoming expensive due to an increase in GST rates."
He said that GST has increased on various commodities and will have an impact on buying daily needs.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls are going to be held this year.
