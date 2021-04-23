BJP MLA from Gorakhpur calls Poonawalla a dacoit, asks govt to acquire SII

-
Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, a senior BJP MLA from Gorakhpur, has compared Serum Institute of India (SII), CEO, Adar Poonawalla with a 'dacoit' and also asked the government to 'acquire' the company under the Epidemic Diseases Act.
Agarwal is upset over anti-coronavirus vaccine pricing.
The SII, on Wednesday, announced a price of Rs 600 per dose for Covishield supplies to private hospitals and Rs 400 per dose to state governments.
"@adarpoonawalla you are worse than a dacoit. @PMOIndia @AmitShah @blsanthosh @drharshvardhan should acquire your factory under epidemic act," the MLA, who is also a doctor, said in a tweet.
The MLA said, "Poonawalla should be allowed maximum profit of Cost + 50 per cent. Cost is Rs 220 so how can he sell at Rs 600 to general public?"
The vaccine maker announced pricing of AstraZeneca shots it manufactures at its Pune facility, following the government decision to open up inoculation to all citizens above 18 years of age.
