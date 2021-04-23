Oxygen crisis: Hospital in Varanasi shifts 9 patients to BHU Trauma Centre

-
ALSO READ
Google honours Sir W Arthur Lewis: All you need to know about the economist
37 doctors test positive for Covid-19 at Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi sends SOS; only 2 hours of oxygen left
Banaras Hindu University to start two-year 'Kashi Study' course from 2021
Manmohan stable, getting 'best possible care' in hospital: Minister
-
As many as nine COVID-19 patients were shifted to the BHU Trauma Centre in Uttar Pradesh Varanasi on Thursday due to the lack of liquid medical oxygen at a private hospital here.
"The doctors at Trimurti Hospital had informed us about the lack of oxygen. So some patients had to shift to BHU," said an official.
"There are nine patients that are being shifted as the hospital is left with just an hour of oxygen supply," he said.
"The hospital informed us about the shortage of oxygen at the hospital just two hours before and ask us to shift the patient," kin of a COVID infected patient told ANI.
The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies. Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the COVID infection.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU