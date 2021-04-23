Oxygen crisis: Hospital in Varanasi shifts 9 patients to BHU Trauma Centre

As many as nine COVID-19 patients were shifted to the BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi on Thursday due to the lack of liquid medical at a private hospital here.

"The doctors at Trimurti Hospital had informed us about the lack of So some patients had to shift to BHU," said an official.

"There are nine patients that are being shifted as the hospital is left with just an hour of supply," he said.

"The hospital informed us about the shortage of oxygen at the hospital just two hours before and ask us to shift the patient," kin of a COVID infected patient told ANI.

The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies. Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the COVID infection.

