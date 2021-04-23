Covid-19: Centre requests states to vaccinate bankers, insurers on priority

-
-
The central government has written to all the state governments and union territories (UT) requesting them to have special arrangements to vaccinate bankers and insurers.
The Centre has also asked the state governments and UTs to have special arrangements to vaccinate other players in the financial services segment like the employees of National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), payment system providers/operators/vendors, cash logistic companies/cash-in-transit companies/ATM maintenance personnel, banking correspondents (BCs) and Customer Service Points (CSPs).
In its letter, the central government has said bankers and insurers and other service providers who have not been vaccinated so far are anxious to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.
In the light of its decision to open up vaccination to all persons above the age of 18 years from May 1, 2021, the central government has requested state governments and UTs to consider putting in place a special dispensation to enable the aforementioned employees/staff to avail of vaccination easily and on priority basis.
--IANS
vj/skp/
