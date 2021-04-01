Militants attack BJP leader's residence in Srinagar, policeman injured

-
A policeman was injured when militants fired upon the residence of a BJP leader in Nowgam area of the city here on Thursday, police said.
BJP leader Anwar Ahmad is safe, a police official said
The official said the militants fired upon the guard post of Ahmad's residence at Arigam Nowgam in the outskirts of the city here this morning.
In the firing, Constable Rameez Raja was injured.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
