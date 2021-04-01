Militants attack BJP leader's residence in Srinagar, policeman injured

A policeman was injured when militants fired upon the residence of a leader in Nowgam area of the city here on Thursday, police said.

leader Anwar Ahmad is safe, a police official said



The official said the militants fired upon the guard post of Ahmad's residence at Arigam Nowgam in the outskirts of the city here this morning.

In the firing, Constable Rameez Raja was injured.

