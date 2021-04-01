India state retailers' March petrol sales up 27.4% y/y; diesel up 28.6% y/y

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian state retailers' and gasoil sales in March rose by 27.4% and 28.6%, respectively, from the low base of last year, when a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the hit consumption, preliminary industry data showed.

State companies - Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum - own about 90% of India's retail fuel outlets.

The three companies sold 2.47 million tonnes of and 6.41 million tonnes of gasoil last month, the data showed.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)