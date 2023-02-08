JUST IN
Business Standard

BJP MP Surendra Singh Nagar faces flak from RS Chairman Dhankhar in RS

The chairman even called Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs Minister V. Muraleedharan to restrain the treasury members

Topics
Vice President | BJP | Rajya Sabha

IANS  |  New Delhi 

parliament
Photo: Bloomberg

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reprimanded BJP MP Surendra Singh Nagar for speaking directly to the opposition members.

"I do not approve this conduct," said Dhankhar

The chairman even called Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs Minister V. Muraleedharan to restrain the treasury members.

Speaking on the motion of thanks to the President's Address, Nagar said that the UPA government was full of scams, raising objections from the opposition. He then alleged that one family, which is on bail, is talking of scams.

The chairman said that if any allegation is made he will call upon the member to authenticate it.

He also alleged that Bharat Jodo Yatra was being done with people who are openly supporting Pakistan, to which Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan raised objections and started speaking, the chair was upset with Nagar for responding directly to the member.

Earlier, the chair rejected the suspension of business notice of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi along with BRS member K. Keshav Rao and AAP member Sanjay Singh.

The four notices demanded discussion on the Adani row and the Constitution of the joint parliamentary committee in the case.

The AAP, BRS and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) protested at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises to press for a JPC probe.

--IANS

miz/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 12:55 IST

