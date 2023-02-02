JUST IN
UGC, Kendriya Vidyalaya, NVS to get more funds for implementing NEP
Houses adjourned to stop Oppn from raising Adani issue, says Jairam Ramesh

'Both Houses of Parliament adjourned today till 2pm because Govt did not agree to combined Opposition demand for an investigation'

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The opposition on Thursday alleged that the proceedings of both Houses of Parliament were adjourned to stop them from raising the Adani issue.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary said, "Both Houses of Parliament adjourned today till 2pm because Govt did not agree to combined Opposition demand for an investigation into forced investments by LIC, SBI & other public institutions that have lost huge value in recent days endangering savings of crores of Indians."

Proceedings of both the Houses were adjourned till 2 p.m. on Thursday.

In the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected the suspension notice of nine members, including Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge (LoP), leading to sloganeering.

While rejecting the notice, the Chairman said, "The notices are not in order to be accepted," and referred to the December 8 ruling about the acceptance and rejection of the rule 267 notices which is invoked to suspend business.

Later, the members objected to the ruling and RS Chairman Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Ahead of the House proceedings, leaders of various like-minded opposition parties met at the leader of the Opposition's chamber. They included Congress, DMK, AITC, SP, JD(U), Shiv Sena, CPI(M), CPI, NCP, IUML, NC, AAP, and Kerala Congress.

The government is likely to move a motion of thanks to President Droupadi Murmu for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

--IANS

miz/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 12:51 IST

