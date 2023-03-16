BJP President Nadda discusses upcoming polls with General Secretaries

-
BJP President J.P. Nadda on Wednesday held the "routine" meeting with party General secretaries at the BJP headquarters here with issues like the upcoming Assembly elections, especially in Karnataka and Telangana, were discussed.
General Secretary, Organisation, B.L. Santhosh, and other General Secretaries Arun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Dilip Saikia, Dushyant Gautam and D, Pundeshwari were present.
As per a BJP source, several issues were discussed in the meeting like upcoming state Assembly elections including in Karnataka, the ongoing Telangana election campaigning programs and outreach plans. Along with this, Lok Sabha 2024 elections were also discussed."
Also, there was a discussion on rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win the 160 seats which BJP lost in 2019.
First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 07:48 IST
