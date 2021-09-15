BJP stages protest against Maha govt over OBC quota issue in Aurangabad

-
ALSO READ
Decision on OBC quota in local governing bodies in a week: Uddhav Thackeray
Supreme Court strikes down Maharashtra law on grant of quota to Marathas
Maharashtra: Taxi owners, drivers seek deferment of EMIs amid Covid curbs
Aurangabad in Maharashtra records 1,081 Covid-19 cases, 27 deaths in a day
Andhra govt increases income limit for issuance of OBC certificate
-
BJP workers staged an agitation on Jalna road here on Wednesday to protest against the Maharashtra government's inaction over the issue of political reservation for the OBC community.
BJP workers shouted slogans at Amarpreet Chowk, following which they were detained by the police and taken to Kranti Chowk police station, an official said.
Speaking to reporters, general secretary of the party's state unit Atul Save said that the state government had forcefully disrupted the agitation.
The BJP's district unit president Sanjay Kenekar said, "The state government fooled the Maratha community earlier and now they have similarly fooled the OBCs. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had appealed to the state government to submit an empirical data on the OBC population in the court. The state didn't pay heed and the community didn't get justice."
The BJP has planned similar protests in Vaijapur, Gangapur, Khultabad, Kannad, Sillod, Phulambri and other areas of the district, a party official said.
The Supreme Court earlier this year quashed quota for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies in Maharashtra after observing that the total reservation should not exceed 50 per cent.
The BJP has since demanded that the state backward class commission should put together an empirical data about the OBC population and till then no local body elections be held.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU