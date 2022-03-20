BJP Uttar Pradesh legislature party meet likely on March 24'

-
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Police to get allowance for phone, nutritious food
Rebel BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary booked for speech against PM Modi, UP CM
To avoid air pollution, UP asks farmers to use stubble to feed stray cattle
UP Assembly elections: Hathras victim's family will not contest polls
Adityanath to discuss govt formation with BJP leadership in Delhi today
-
The BJP's Uttar Pradesh legislature party is to formally elect Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath as its leader in its meeting likely to be held on March 24, a day before his swearing-in, a senior party leader said.
The March 25 swearing-in of Adityanath is to be held in Ikana Stadium on Shaheed Path in Lucknow.
The grand swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by a galaxy of senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J P Nadda, besides other central ministers.
"The date of the meeting of the BJP legislature party is yet to be finalised. However, there is a possibility that the meeting will be held on March 24," a senior UP BJP leader told PTI on Sunday.
When contacted, another prominent party leader said, "A meeting of the BJP MLAs was to be held on March 21 but it seems to have been postponed to March 24."
After leading the BJP to a thumping victory in the just-concluded elections, Adityanath will lead the country's most populous and politically crucial state for the second time consecutively as its chief minister.
Union Home Minister Shah and former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das have been made observer and co-observer respectively for the government formation in Uttar Pradesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU