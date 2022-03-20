Andaman, Nicobar admin makes plans to deal with cyclone Asani

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has closed all schools and colleges in the union territory as a precautionary measure, from March 21 in view of the impending Asani. Some parts of the islands have already started heavy rains since afternoon.

The UT administration has also cancelled all scheduled sailing of vassals in the foreshore sector and the passengers are advised to get updates from the helpline number: 03192-245555/232714 or Toll Free number 1-800-345-2714.

Meanwhile, the NDRF teams deployed across the UT have cleared trees in vulnerable areas as precautionary measures and carried out an awareness programme to alert people residing in those areas.

On March 18, five teams of four Battalion of Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Arakkonam base were airlifted to Port Blaire and the NDRF personnel were deployed, ready with all necessary equipment, to carry out the search and rescue operations.

Andaman and Nicobar Chief Secretary Jitendra Narayan on Saturday reviewed the preparedness of all agencies of the UT and all the officers were directed to take every effort to ensure citizen's safety.

According to the Indian meteorological department, the 'Low Pressure area' developed in the South east of Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into Cyclonic storm by March 21 with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph.

On March 17, the Union Home Secretary reviewed the preparedness of all central agencies and departments in view of the impending in the Bay of Bengal.

The UT administration is also ready with sufficient stocks of emergency supplies and measures to protect population and restoration of infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the fishing tourism and shipping activities have been stopped and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for a few more days.

The Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Indian Coast Guard teams have also been put on standby in view of the impending whereas the central ministries are ready with assistance if required by the UT administration.

