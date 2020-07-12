JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Who's the bigger threat for India? Pawar thinks it's China, not Pakistan
Business Standard

BMC seals actor Rekha's bungalow after staffer tests coronavirus-positive

After Aamir Khan and Karan Johar, veteran actor Rekha's security guard has tested Covd-19-positive. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has sealed the 65-year-old actor's bungalow 'Sea Springs'

Topics
Rekha | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

ANI  |  Bollywood 

Rekha, Vice-Presidential Election
File photo of Bollywood actor Rekha

After actor Aamir Khan, director Karan Johar, veteran actor Rekha's security guard has tested positive for coronavirus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the 65-year-old actor's bungalow 'Sea Springs'.

Located in Mumbai's Bandra area, the 'Umrao Jaan' actor's bungalow falls under BMC's M west ward. BMC has also put a board outside the premises declaring the place as a containment area.

As per a local resident, the security guard got infected from COVID-19 last week, after which the board, stating the bungalow as a containment zone, was installed.

Earlier on Saturday night, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, after testing positive for coronavirus.

Big B is known to be in a "stable" condition with "mild symptoms".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, July 12 2020. 15:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU