Boeing carries out inaugural flights of India's Apache, Chinook choppers

Aerospace major on Friday said that it has carried out the first flights of India's and destined for delivery in 2019.

"First flight of India's and are important milestones towards strengthening Indian armed forces capabilities," India President Pratyush Kumar was quoted as saying in a statement.

"India will receive the most advanced versions of both the AH-64E and the CH-47F Chinook.

"Indian industry partners such as Dynamatics is building large sections of Chinook, and the joint venture in Hyderabad is building the complete fuselage of the Apache," it said.

India will ultimately receive 22 AH-64E Apache attack, and 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook transport, helicopters.

The contract for the Indian Air Force's 22 Apaches and 15 Chinooks was finalised in September 2015.

Additionally, six Apaches were cleared for purchase for the Indian Army in 2017.

Fuselages for this Army order will be produced by Aerospace Limited, the joint venture between Boeing and in Hyderabad.