Here's everything that will get cheaper as new GST rates come into effect

The GST Council in its 28th meeting on Saturday pruned rates on a number of goods including several daily use appliances such as washing machines, vacuum cleaners, small TV sets and refrigerators.

Among other products whose rates were brought down to zero, the Council meeting chaired by Finance Minister also cut GST tax on sanitary pads from 12 per cent to nil.

Further, footwear having a retail sale price between Rs 500 - Rs 1000 will now be taxed at a rate of 5 per cent while those exceeding the Rs 1000 mark will continue to attract 18 per cent GST.

Other than this, GST has been brought down on an array of handicraft items from 18 per cent to 12 per cent such as handbags, wooden frames, handcrafted lamps, etc. Also, handicraft items which used to attract 12 per cent of GST such as handmade carpets, lace, hand-woven tapestries and toran have been brought under the 5 per cent GST bracket.

Here are all the changes in GST rates on goods and what will get cheaper after the new rates come into effect:

1. Reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent

Washing machines

Vacuum cleaners

Domestic electrical appliances such as food grinders and mixers & food or vegetable juice extractor, shaver, hair clippers etc

Televisions up to the size of 68 cm

Refrigerators, freezers and other refrigerating or freezing equipment including water coolers, milk coolers, refrigerating equipment for leather industry, ice cream freezer etc.

Storage water heaters and immersion heaters, hair dryers, hand dryers, electric smoothing irons etc

Lithium-ion batteries

Paints and varnishes (including enamels and lacquers)

Glaziers’ putty, grafting putty, resin cements

Special purpose motor vehicles. For instance, crane lorries, fire fighting vehicle, concrete mixer lorries, spraying lorries

Works trucks (self-propelled, not fitted with lifting or handling equipment) of the type used in factories, warehouses, dock areas or airports for short transport of goods.

Trailers and semi-trailers

Miscellaneous articles such as scent sprays and similar toilet sprays, powder-puffs and pads for the application of cosmetics or toilet preparations

From 28 per cent 12 per cent

Fuel Cell Vehicle(compensation cess will also be exempted)

3. From 18/12/5 per cent to zero

Sanitary Napkins

Stone/Marble/Wood Deities

Rakhi (other than that of precious or semi-precious material)

Coir pith compost

Sal Leaves, siali leaves and their products and Sabai Rope

PhoolBhari Jhadoo (Raw material for Jhadoo)

Khali dona

Circulation and commemorative coins, sold by Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL) to Ministry of Finance.

4. From 12 per cent to 5 per cent

Chenille fabrics and other fabrics under heading 5801

Handloom dari

Phosphoric acid (fertilizer grade only)

Knitted cap/topi having retail sale value not exceeding Rs 1000

5. From 18 per cent to 12 per cent

Bamboo flooring

Brass Kerosene Pressure Stove

Hand Operated Rubber Roller

Zip and Slide Fasteners

6. From 18 per cent to 5 per cent