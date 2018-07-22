Here's everything that will get cheaper as new GST rates come into effect

-
The GST Council in its 28th meeting on Saturday pruned rates on a number of goods including several daily use appliances such as washing machines, vacuum cleaners, small TV sets and refrigerators.
Among other products whose rates were brought down to zero, the Council meeting chaired by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal also cut GST tax on sanitary pads from 12 per cent to nil.
Further, footwear having a retail sale price between Rs 500 - Rs 1000 will now be taxed at a rate of 5 per cent while those exceeding the Rs 1000 mark will continue to attract 18 per cent GST.
Other than this, GST has been brought down on an array of handicraft items from 18 per cent to 12 per cent such as handbags, wooden frames, handcrafted lamps, etc. Also, handicraft items which used to attract 12 per cent of GST such as handmade carpets, lace, hand-woven tapestries and toran have been brought under the 5 per cent GST bracket.
The new rates will come into effect from Friday, said Piyush Goyal.
Here are all the changes in GST rates on goods and what will get cheaper after the new rates come into effect:
1. Reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent
- Washing machines
- Vacuum cleaners
- Domestic electrical appliances such as food grinders and mixers & food or vegetable juice extractor, shaver, hair clippers etc
- Televisions up to the size of 68 cm
- Refrigerators, freezers and other refrigerating or freezing equipment including water coolers, milk coolers, refrigerating equipment for leather industry, ice cream freezer etc.
- Storage water heaters and immersion heaters, hair dryers, hand dryers, electric smoothing irons etc
- Lithium-ion batteries
- Paints and varnishes (including enamels and lacquers)
- Glaziers’ putty, grafting putty, resin cements
- Special purpose motor vehicles. For instance, crane lorries, fire fighting vehicle, concrete mixer lorries, spraying lorries
- Works trucks (self-propelled, not fitted with lifting or handling equipment) of the type used in factories, warehouses, dock areas or airports for short transport of goods.
- Trailers and semi-trailers
- Miscellaneous articles such as scent sprays and similar toilet sprays, powder-puffs and pads for the application of cosmetics or toilet preparations
2.
From 28 per cent 12 per cent
- Fuel Cell Vehicle(compensation cess will also be exempted)
3. From 18/12/5 per cent to zero
- Sanitary Napkins
- Stone/Marble/Wood Deities
- Rakhi (other than that of precious or semi-precious material)
- Coir pith compost
- Sal Leaves, siali leaves and their products and Sabai Rope
- PhoolBhari Jhadoo (Raw material for Jhadoo)
- Khali dona
- Circulation and commemorative coins, sold by Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL) to Ministry of Finance.
4. From 12 per cent to 5 per cent
- Chenille fabrics and other fabrics under heading 5801
- Handloom dari
- Phosphoric acid (fertilizer grade only)
- Knitted cap/topi having retail sale value not exceeding Rs 1000
5. From 18 per cent to 12 per cent
- Bamboo flooring
- Brass Kerosene Pressure Stove
- Hand Operated Rubber Roller
- Zip and Slide Fasteners
6. From 18 per cent to 5 per cent
- Ethanol for sale to oil marketing companies for blending with fuel
- Solid biofuel pellets
