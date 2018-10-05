Boost Kolkata's tram infra, explore dual-use of overhead power lines: TERI

A policy research organisation has advocated bolstering the city's tram infrastructure, including exploring the possibility of making use of the same overhead power supply network.

A top official of (TERI) said at an event here Thursday that a number of European cities run trams and buses on the same electric overhead wire network.

"Tram infrastructure should be improved. The state government can explore dual-use of tram overhead power supply network, as the same can be shared by electric buses," TERI Director General Ajay Mathur said on the sidelines of a Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) programme.

He was responding to queries on the condition of tram services in the city at a time when the central government is promoting e-vehicles.

" can use the overhead tram network wherever there is such availability before switching to its own to complete trips," he said on Thursday.

Mathur said if approached, it can undertake a detailed study for better use of the city's tram infrastructure.

The TERI official said according to a finding, Kolkatans use public transport for 79 per cent of their trips.

In a bid to promote to control emissions, the Department of Heavy Industries, under the FAME-1 scheme, had recently selected 11 cities for providing subsidy to procure on a pilot basis.

A senior official of the West Bengal government said around 60-80 would be procured, 60 per cent of which will be funded by the Centre.