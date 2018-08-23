Centre finalises Rs 55-bn roadmap for FAME II scheme; EVs to get subsidy

An inter-ministerial panel on Thursday finalised the roadmap for the second phase of India scheme with an outlay of around Rs 55 billion spanning over five years and subsidy support for all types of electric vehicles, official sources said.

The panel decided to offer subsidy to all categories of electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, to promote green vehicles and check pollution, they said.

"Incentives will be provided on purchase of two-wheelers as well as three-wheelers and four-wheelers including taxis and used in public transport to check pollution. However, strong will not be entitled to sops anymore," a government official told PTI.

Top officials from finance, road transport and highways and heavy industry ministry, among other departments, participated in the meeting.

Representatives from government think tank NITI Aayog were also present, sources said.

At present, the incentive is being offered on purchase of strong hybrid and electric cars, two-wheelers and three-wheelers under the in India ( India- I) scheme.

Under the scheme, depending on technology, battery-operated scooters and motorcycles are eligible for incentives ranging between Rs 1,800 to Rs 29,000, while in three-wheelers it is between Rs 3,300 and Rs 61,000.

At present, claim the incentive from the government at the end of each month.

With an aim to promote eco-friendly vehicles, the government had launched the India scheme in 2015. The ongoing pilot phase of the scheme was earlier extended till September this year or until its second phase is approved.