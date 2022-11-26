JUST IN
Botched surgery: NHRC sends notice to UP govt after six patients lose sight
Meghalaya-Assam border firing: Offices in Shillong shut; vehicles stranded
Constitution Day: How India's founding document came to make history
Gurugram civic body to take action against illegal street vendors
Delhi liquor scam: Manish Sisodia not named in chargesheet by CBI
FIFA World Cup 2022: US frustrates England again with a 0-0 draw
French Armed Forces Minister to visit India on Sunday for defence dialogue
Govt convenes an all-party meet on G20 preparations on December 5
Govt has identified AMR as key priority in national health policy: Centre
128 artists to receive Sangeet Natak Akademi awards for 2019, 2020, 2021
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Meghalaya-Assam border firing: Offices in Shillong shut; vehicles stranded
Business Standard

Botched surgery: NHRC sends notice to UP govt after six patients lose sight

Reportedly, the patients were told that the eye surgeries were being done at a free camp but were charged Rs 1500 each

Topics
NHRC | Uttar Pradesh government | Cataract surgery

ANI  General News 

Cataract surgery

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government after six patients lost their eyesight due to botched up cataract surgery at a private hospital in Kanpur.

Taking a suo motu cognizance of media reports that six patients lost eyesight due to alleged negligence by the doctors after the cataract surgery at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the Commission issued a notice to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of the state, calling for a detailed report in the matter including the status of the FIR registered in connection with the incident and relief or compensation, if any, provided to the victims.

Reportedly, the patients were told that the eye surgeries were being done at a free camp but were charged Rs 1500 each.

"The Commission has observed the contents of media reports, if true, amount to human rights violations of the victims. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter including the status of the FIR registered in connection with the incident and relief/compensation, if any, provided to the victims," the Commission said in a statement.

"The Commission would also like to know the steps taken and proposed to be taken by the State government to ensure that such painful incidents do not recur in the future," it further said.

The Rights body has also directed that the report must also contain whether the hospital had obtained prior approval from the district authorities before holding a free eye surgery camp. "The response from the authorities is expected within 4 weeks," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NHRC

First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 08:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.