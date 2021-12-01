Both western, eastern coasts to see rain as cyclonic storms brew: IMD

A low pressure area off Maharashtra coast is likely to bring over India's western coast and north Maharashtra, and Gujarat starting from Wednesday while a low pressure over south Thailand is likely to emerge as a cyclonic storm over the east coast on December 4, the said.

The already rain- and flood-battered eastern coast is set to witness more as a low pressure lay over south Thailand and neighbourhood on Tuesday and is likely to emerge into Andaman Sea by early Wednesday.

"Thereafter, it is likely to move west-north-westwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by December 2 and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours," the Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Subsequently, it is likely to move north-westwards, intensify further and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts around December 4 morning.

Light to moderate is expected at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely to commence over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha from evening/night of December 3 while on December 4, there will be light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over coastal Odisha and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over adjoining interior districts of Odisha, coastal districts of West Bengal, and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Then on December 5, light to moderate rainfall is predicted at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over West Bengal and adjoining north coastal Odisha.

The also said that the northeastern states would also experience enhanced rainfall activity on December 5 and 6 with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall owing to the likely north-eastward movement of the remnant of the system during the same period.

Meanwhile, due to the low pressure area off and over Maharashtra coast, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorms and light rainfall is expected over Gujarat, north Maharashtra and northwest and adjoining central during December 1 to 3.

--IANS

niv/vd

