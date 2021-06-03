Brazil exceeds 100 million distributed doses of coronavirus vaccine

-
ALSO READ
England vs New Zealand 1st Test live streaming, match and toss timings
England vs New Zealand Tests: Schedule, timings, live streaming details
ENG vs NZ 1st Test playing 11: England's Bracey, Robinson to make debut
NZ vs AUS playing 11: Santner ruled out of 3rd T20I, Milne joins as cover
AstraZeneca updates Covid-19 vaccine efficacy rate to 76%
-
Brazil exceeded 100 million doses of vaccine against Covid-19 distributed throughout the country since the launch of its national vaccination plan on January 18, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.
"This is an important mark because it represents the realization of our effort to ensure vaccination to the Brazilian population. We are taking care of lives with a dose of hope," said Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, Xinhua reported.
To date, the South American country has immunized 54 million people, or a third of the target population, according to the ministry, with the goal of inoculating the entire population by the end of 2021.
Brazil's vaccination campaign began with the use of the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, which was later joined by the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine and recently by the vaccine from US laboratory Pfizer.
The government has contracted more than 600 million doses to be delivered through the end of the year, according to ministry data.
This week, the Brazilian government will ship doses of the vaccines to begin the immunization of education workers.
Meanwhile, the inoculation of people with comorbidities and permanent disabilities, pregnant and postpartum women, Afro-descendant and coastal communities, and air transport workers continues.
The vaccination of the general population has been authorized in descending order of age for people under 60 years old, once the immunization of the most vulnerable priority groups and education workers has been completed.
As of Tuesday, Brazil had over 16.62 million COVID-19 cases and 465,199 deaths, according to the latest Health Ministry report. ¦
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU