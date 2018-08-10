Breather for TVS Group Chairman Venu Srinivasan in idol theft case

A special investigation team of probing an iron theft case against has told the that the industrialist will not be arrested for six weeks.

CII Former President and board member Srinivasan, who says he is innocent, filed an advance bail application on Thursday, after the court permitted his counsel to move the petition on an urgent basis.

In his bail application, Srinivasan cited a writ plea filed by advocate Elephant G Rajendran that refers to the FIR against him. The FIR, registered on the complaint of a devotee, alleges that the industrialist replaced an antique peacock idol with a new one at a famous temple, according to PTI.

Srinivasan said he was appointed the Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the ancient Srirangam Temple, claiming he had spent Rs 25 million (Rs 25 crore) for the renovation of the complex.

The industrialist also said a private trust funded by him and his company had undertaken the renovation of 100 temples in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

In a separate development, the directed officials to conduct a preliminary inquiry into complaints of theft of ancient idols and artefacts at the famous and file a report within six weeks.