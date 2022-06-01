Brijesh Kalappa resigns from Congress ending 25-yrs of association

-
ALSO READ
Pay Rs 15 lakh compensation to 1997 CP shootout survivor: HC to Centre
CNN's Zucker resigns after acknowledging relationship with co-worker
Realty firm Sobha's Vice Chairman and MD J C Sharma resigns
MNS' Muslim leader resigns, accuses Raj Thackeray of changing party's stand
Biplab Kumar Deb resigns as Tripura CM amid rumours of infighting in BJP
-
Congress leader and Supreme Court advocate, Brijesh Kalappa on Wednesday resigned from the Congress party citing his "lack of energy and enthusiasm" towards the party.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Kalappa penned down a note which read, "At the outset I wish to offer my heartfelt thanks to you for the several opportunities you provided to me. If I am recognized as a familiar face in all parts of this extraordinarily large nation- it is indeed thanks to your patronage. It is again thanks to your blessings that I was appointed as Legal Advisor to Government of Karnataka with the rank of Minister."
"I have been representing the Party on Hindi, English and Kannada channels since the UPA years in 2013- for almost a decade and have clocked 6497 debates. Besides, the Party has been regularly assigning Political work to me which I have performed to the best of my satisfaction. Regarding TV debates, I have done my very best at all times and have never ever appeared without adequate preparation for any debate. Even at the worst of times for the Party in the aftermath of 2014 and 2019 debacles, I have never felt enervated and lacking in energy and enthusiasm," he said.
"But, in the recent past, I have been finding myself lacking in passion, while my own performance has been listless and perfunctory. It is under these circumstances that I am left with little option but to resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and to end an association that began in 1997," he said.
Earlier on May 27, Kalappa raked up a controversy by commenting on BJP leader KS Eshwarappa's 'bring back Temples' comment. Eshwarappa has said that 'all 36,000 temples will be brought back to the Hindus.' The Congress leader has slammed the BJP leader's comment on temples.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU