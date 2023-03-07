JUST IN
British rule ruined India's education system: RSS chief Bhagwat
Delhi international airport among cleanest in Asia-Pacific, says ACI
Flushing of pipeline from seaside smooth: CPCL on Nagapattinam oil leak
Twitter did not appear before Review Committee over takedown orders: Centre
India, US to hold commercial dialogue on March 10 after gap of 3 years
Social media influencers must use words like 'ad' in endorsements: Govt
Civil aviation ministry organises chintan shivir for official, stakeholders
Encroaching powers of other should be fiercely resisted: Law Minister
Delhi HC orders MTNL to deposit Rs 442 cr in connection with arbitral award
World Trade Center to open branch office in Kolkata: CM Mamata Banerjee
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi international airport among cleanest in Asia-Pacific, says ACI
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

British rule ruined India's education system: RSS chief Bhagwat

Bhagwat addressed a gathering here on Sunday after inaugurating a multi-specialty hospital at the Aatam Manohar Jain Aradhana Mandir complex

Topics
RSS | Mohan Bhagwat | education system

Press Trust of India  |  Karnal 

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during a book launch function, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has accused the British rulers of ruining India's education system and said "70 per cent" of the population was literate before they dominated the country.

Bhagwat addressed a gathering here on Sunday after inaugurating a multi-specialty hospital at the Aatam Manohar Jain Aradhana Mandir complex.

"...Before British rulers dominated this country, 70 per cent of our population was literate, educated. And on the basis of that education, everyone used to find ways to earn their livelihood and unemployment was almost negligible," he said.

"At that time, as per the education system prevalent in England, their literacy rate then was around 17 per cent. After the British came, they dumped our education model here but implemented it in their own country...," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader said.

He said the education system which existed in India when the British started to rule the country not only made people self-reliant and employable, but was also a medium of knowledge. But the British rulers ruined that system, Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief also stressed on the importance of health and education for all in society, underlining that these should reach everyone and be affordable.

He claimed that earlier, people used to take to these two sectors as a sense of duty but in the present time, these have become businesses.

Bhagwat also lauded the work done by Aatam Manohar Muni Ashram.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RSS

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 00:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU