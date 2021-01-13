BSF detects cross-border tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday detected a tunnel beneath the International Border in district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Thetunnel constructed from across the border to facilitate infiltration of terroristswas detected by troops in Bobiyaan village during an operation this morning, the officials said.

Senior and police officers have rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited.

