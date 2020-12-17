BSF kills two intruders at Attari border in Punjab, recovers weapons

-
Two intruders were eliminated by Border Security Force (BSF) at the Attari border area in Punjab on Thursday. Several weapons have been recovered from the spot.
According to the officials, a search operation is currently underway.
Last week, drone movement was noticed at the international border in Ranbir Singh Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF had said the drone went back after the troops fired at it.
Amid these developments at the border areas, jawans on the border are keeping strict vigil.
