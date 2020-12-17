JUST IN
BSF kills two intruders at Attari border in Punjab, recovers weapons

Two intruders were eliminated by Border Security Force (BSF) at the Attari border area in Punjab. Several weapons have been recovered from the spot

ANI  |  General News 

Army soldier takes position near border area

Two intruders were eliminated by Border Security Force (BSF) at the Attari border area in Punjab on Thursday. Several weapons have been recovered from the spot.

According to the officials, a search operation is currently underway.

Last week, drone movement was noticed at the international border in Ranbir Singh Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF had said the drone went back after the troops fired at it.

Amid these developments at the border areas, jawans on the border are keeping strict vigil.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 17 2020. 10:16 IST

