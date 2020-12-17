India test-fires two Prithvi-2 ballistic missiles off Odisha's coast

-

India on Wednesday successfully testfired two Prithvi-2 ballistic missiles off the eastern coast of Odisha in Balasore.
According to sources, the trials of the DRDO-developed nuclear-capable surface to surface missiles were successful.
Earlier on December 1, the anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile developed by DRDO with a strike range of 300 kilometres successfully hit its target ship in a test fire.
