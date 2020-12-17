India test-fires two Prithvi-2 ballistic missiles off Odisha's coast

on Wednesday successfully testfired two Prithvi-2 off the eastern coast of Odisha in Balasore.

According to sources, the trials of the DRDO-developed nuclear-capable surface to surface missiles were successful.

Earlier on December 1, the anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile developed by DRDO with a strike range of 300 kilometres successfully hit its target ship in a test fire.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)