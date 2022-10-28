JUST IN
BSF seizes cache of arms, ammunition in Punjab in search near zero line
Punjab CM wants Shah to look into farmers' problems along border fence
Buddhist monks across the globe participate in peace march to Dhauli
Commonwealth Secretary General welcomes India's offer to share UPI tech
IIT Bombay best in employability, IIT Delhi ranks second: QS Rankings
Top Headlines: Musk takes over Twitter, IDBI Bank's stake sale, and more
Ancient viral DNA in human genome protects against infections: Research
Make uniform law for charitable, religious bodies: Kerala HC tells Centre
TMS Ep291: WhatsApp service, GM mustard, airline stocks, GSLV Mark III
Delhi HC sends notice to LG on Delhi school Tribunal head appointment PIL
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Punjab CM wants Shah to look into farmers' problems along border fence
Business Standard

BSF seizes cache of arms, ammunition in Punjab in search near zero line

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered a bag containing arms and ammunition during a search near the zero line, informed the officials

Topics
border security force | Punjab | Arms

ANI  General News 

terrorism, terrorists, arms, ammunitions
Representative Image

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Thursday recovered a bag containing arms and ammunition during a search near the zero line, informed the officials.

The BSF recovered 3 AK-47 rifles with 6 empty magazines, 3 mini AK-47 rifles with 5 empty magazines, 3 pistols with 6 empty magazines, and 200 rounds of ammunition.

As per the BSF, Punjab Police has been informed for further action.Further details are awaited.

Earlier today, one labourer died as Border Security Force troops rescued four General Reserve Engineer Force labourers who were trapped under debris, said officials.

"One labourer was dead and the remaining four were admitted to Dhawan Nursing Home," said BSF Punjab Frontier officials.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on border security force

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 08:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU