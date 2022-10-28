BSF seizes cache of arms, ammunition in Punjab in search near zero line

-
-
The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Thursday recovered a bag containing arms and ammunition during a search near the zero line, informed the officials.
The BSF recovered 3 AK-47 rifles with 6 empty magazines, 3 mini AK-47 rifles with 5 empty magazines, 3 pistols with 6 empty magazines, and 200 rounds of ammunition.
As per the BSF, Punjab Police has been informed for further action.Further details are awaited.
Earlier today, one labourer died as Border Security Force troops rescued four General Reserve Engineer Force labourers who were trapped under debris, said officials.
"One labourer was dead and the remaining four were admitted to Dhawan Nursing Home," said BSF Punjab Frontier officials.
Further details are awaited.
First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 08:39 IST
