BSF troops fire at a drone near international border in J-K's Arnia

-
ALSO READ
Drone movement observed near RS Pura international border in J&K: BSF
Committed to provide comfortable infra to troops along border: BSF IG
BSF recovers ammunition near Pakistan border in Jammu; step ups security
5 BSF personnel killed as colleague opens fire at camp in Amritsar
Farooq hints at fighting elections in J-K together with PAGD allies
-
Alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Thursday fired at a drone spotted close to the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector.
The drone returned back as soon as the BSF troops fired on it after observing it at around 4.15 am.
"This morning at about 0415 am a blinking light suspected to be a drone observed in Arnia area. Alert BSF troops fired at it due to which it returned back," said the BSF.
The drone was flying at a height of around 300 metres, said the force.
Officials in the force told ANI that this was the drone activity from the Pakistan side in Arnia and similar activities were observed in the past too.
The BSF, which is mandated to guard India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, has begun a combined search operation in the area.
Similar drone movement was also reported along the international border in the Jammu on May 15, and February 24, after which the Special Operation Group (SOG) of police launched a cordon-and-search operation and seized a consignment air-dropped by a drone. The consignment included three remote-controlled IEDs, detonators, 3 explosive bottles, one bundle of Cordtex wire, two IED timers, one pistol, two magazines, six grenades and 70 rounds.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU