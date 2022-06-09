Nadda slams TMC over women's safety issues in the state, hopes to form govt

Bharatiya Janata Party supremo on Wednesday lashed out at the TMC government over the declining rate of women's safety in the state and asserted that the will form a government in the state very soon.

Addressing a gathering of workers in Kolkata, Nadda said, "According to National Crime Records Bureau data, West Bengal reported an increase in the number of incidents of abduction of women in 2019. This means that most of the incidents related to the trafficking of women are happening in West Bengal. This is the condition of the state whose chief minister is a woman."

Notably, Mamata Banerjee is the only woman Chief Minister in the country.

Attacking Congress again, Nadda said, "Indian National Congress is neither Indian nor national.''

''Its leaders talk to the workers from London. It has become a party of brother-sister," he said in a direct attack on the Congress party.

"40 years ago, my friends from Congress would say, Nadda ji, you do not understand politics. It is a matter of opportunity; you are the right person in the wrong party. Today, I want to ask them - who is in the right party?" Nadda said.

"Nobody thought that Mulayam Singh's (former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav) rule will go away. Nobody thought, we will be Congress Mukt. In fact, we are now Congress lupt (disappear). Let us be Congress mukt (free). We will soon form government in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh too," Nadda told the workers in West Bengal.

Exuding confidence that the "future belongs to the BJP", he vowed to defeat the TMC in the next elections. "In politics, there is nothing static, things change. The future belongs to the BJP. The TMC has no principles or policies, it has only syndicates," Nadda said.

Nadda, who held multiple visits to the state last year during West Bengal assembly elections, which was bitterly fought between the BJP and the TMC, last visited the state to stand with the Karyakartas in the wake of the post-poll violence last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)