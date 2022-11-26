BSF troops spot two suspects along international border in Pathankot

The opened fire after noticing suspicious movement along the international border in Punjab's district, said an official on Saturday.

The movement of two suspects from Pakistan was spotted on Friday evening, he said, adding that the suspects were captured at the thermal camera of the .

The troops at Paharipur post in fired seven rounds, and hence the two suspects fled back towards the Pakistan side, the official said.

A thorough search operation was also conducted on Saturday but nothing was found, he added.

