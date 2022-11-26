JUST IN
Business Standard

BSF troops spot two suspects along international border in Pathankot

BSF troops at Paharipur post in Pathankot fired seven rounds, and hence the two suspects fled back towards the Pakistan side

Topics
BSF | Pathankot | border security force

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

BSF
(File photo: ANI)

The Border Security Force opened fire after noticing suspicious movement along the international border in Punjab's Pathankot district, said an official on Saturday.

The movement of two suspects from Pakistan was spotted on Friday evening, he said, adding that the suspects were captured at the thermal camera of the BSF.

The BSF troops at Paharipur post in Pathankot fired seven rounds, and hence the two suspects fled back towards the Pakistan side, the official said.

A thorough search operation was also conducted on Saturday but nothing was found, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 17:59 IST

