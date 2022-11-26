JUST IN
Govt to establish dietary supplements testing labs: Sports Secretary
Contribution of women members of Constituent Assembly rarely discussed: PM
NGT imposes environment compensation of Rs 200 crore on Nagaland
Ukraine works to restore water, power after Russian strikes Kherson
Naveen Patnaik urges Sitharaman to withdraw 18% GST on Kendu leaf
False promises of AAP won't work in MCD elections, says Anurag Thakur
Institution thrives with time only when it functions democratically: CJI
No plans to increase Amul milk prices in near future: GCMMF MD R S Sodhi
Delhi L-G takes stock of Chandni Chowk's Bhagirath Palace fire site
Fulfilling fundamental duties should be first priority of citizens: PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Delhi court dismisses Satyendar Jain's plea seeking special food items
Business Standard

Govt to establish dietary supplements testing labs: Sports Secretary

Many sports persons, after failing dope tests, have claimed that they ingested prohibited substances 'inadvertently' through dietary supplements

Topics
dietary supplements | athletes | Sports in India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Athletics, sports, track and field

To prevent "inadvertent" use of prohibited substances by the athletes, the government will establish laboratories for testing dietary supplements, sports secretary Sujata Chaturvedi said on Saturday.

Many sports persons, after failing dope tests, have claimed that they ingested prohibited substances 'inadvertently' through dietary supplements.

Chaturvedi emphasised on having regulated testing facilities for the dietary supplements.

"We recently entered into an MoU with the National Forensic Science University, Ahmedabad and the Food Safety Standards Authority of India, for a lab to help with the dietary supplement testing," Chaturvedi said at a function orgainsed by FICCI.

"We are now heading towards a completely revamped national anti-doping programme housed in our National Anti-doping Agency," Chaturvedi said during the TURF2022 & India Sports Awards event.

In August, the Parliament passed the National Anti-Doping Bill which seeks to provide a statutory framework for the functioning of the National Anti-Doping Agency and the National Dope Testing Laboratory.

Chaturvedi said the country's overall sports development has been on the right path this year and that they are working on starting women's leagues in a big way.

"We've had archery, football and various other sports coming into these leagues. I can assure you it's going to be a huge deal in the coming years because we support inclusion in sports."

Legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George underlined the unique potential of sports in empowering women.

"Women in sports defy the perception that they are weak or incapable," she said.

"In many countries, it has been seen that sport can be a force to amplify human voice and tear down gender barriers and discrimination."

Ace table tennis player Manika Batra said, "Sports has taught me to be brave, strong, and never give up in life. Just be fearless and do whatever you want to do.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on dietary supplements

First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 17:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.